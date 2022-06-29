Tory Lanez Net Worth, Career, And Awards

Tory Lanez Early Life

On July 27th, 1992, Daystar Peterson was born in Toronto, Ontario.

Sunstar Peterson and Luella are the parents of Peterson. His family had four children, and after he was born, they stayed in Montreal for a period before relocating to Florida permanently.

While living in Florida, Tory developed an interest in hip-hop music. Before a severe tragedy struck his family, Tory had already begun rapping as a child and continued rapping throughout his early youth.

Tory Lanez Career

After Sean Kingston watched a video of Tory freestyling, he asked Tory to meet with him in early 2010. Lanez released the mixtape “T.L 2 T.O.” in 2009. At the end of the year, Lanez released four mixtapes: “Playing for Keeps,” “Just Landing,” “One Verse One Hearse,” and “Mr. 1 Verse Killah.” In 2011, he signed with Kingston’s record label, Time is Money Entertainment. More mixtapes followed: “Chimp Mix 2011,” “Sincerely Tory 2012,” and “Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 Story” (2013), as well as “Lost Cause,” which he published in 2014. (2014).

On August 19, 2016, Interscope Records/Mad Love Records released “I Told You,” his debut studio album. In addition to the platinum-selling singles “Say It” and “Luv,” the “Gold” album debuted at the top of the “Billboard” Top Rap Albums chart and came in at number four on the “Billboard” 200 charts (2x Platinum).

When Tory’s new album, “Memories Don’t Die,” was released in 2018, it debuted at #1 in Canada as well as #3 on the “Billboard” 200 Albums chart. After “Love Me Now?” in 2018 and “Chixtape 5” in 2019, his albums topped the Top Rap Albums chart and landed in the top 10 of the “Billboard” 200, Canadian Albums Chart, and UK Hip-Hop and R&B Albums Chart. They were both released in the year 2018.

Tory began broadcasting “Quarantine Radio” on Instagram Live during the COVID-19 epidemic, and his fifth album, “Daystar,” was published on his label in September 2020. Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charted at number four for the album. G-“Drifting” Eazy’s (2015), Busta Rhymes’ “Girlfriend” (2017), and T-“Getcha Pain’s Roll On” (2018) all include Lanez’s vocals (2019). Jeezy, Meek Mill, Fifth Harmony, and Alicia Keys have all credited him as a lyricist on their songs.

Personal Life

Lanez was arrested for carrying a hidden firearm in his automobile after a fight broke out at a house party in July 2020. Megan Thee Stallion, a fellow rapper, was also in the car with a foot injury. Megan later disclosed that the wound was inflicted by a gunshot and that Tory was the shooter, despite the initial story that broken glass had caused the injury. After being charged with three felonies in October 2020, including assault with a semiautomatic pistol, Lanez was placed under a restraining order that forbade him from contacting Megan or going within 100 feet of her.

As a result of Tory’s subsequent infraction of the protection order, his bond was raised to $250,000 from $190,000. Drake, Jacquees, and Joyner Lucas have all been feuding with Lanez in the past, as well as other rappers. After the short-lived feud between Tory and Jacquees was resolved, they went on a tour together. During the spring of 2017, Lanez gave birth to a son called Kai.

Nominations and Awards

“Luv” by Lanez was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 2017. This year he won Rap Recording of the Year with “Shooters” and the next year “Love Me Now?” R&B/Soul Recording of the Year in 2019 and Feel It, Too in 2020. “Henny in Hand” was nominated for a Much Music Video Award for Best Hip Hop Video in 2015, and he was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Best New Artist in 2019.

A BET Hip Hop Award nomination in 2019 for Best International Flow is the latest accolade he has received, following nominations from the BET Awards (Best New Artist), BET Hip Hop Awards (Best New hip-hop Artist), MOBO Awards (Best International Act), and Soul Train Music Awards (Best New Artist).

Tory Lanez Net Worth

Toronto-based rapper and musician Tory Lanez is a fashion designer, music video director, and record producer. The net worth of Tory Lanez is $4 million. First came “I Told You” in 2016, followed by “Memories Don’t Die” in 2018, “Love Me Now?” in 2018, Chixtape 5″ (2019), and “Daystar” (2020). Billboard Hot R&B Songs charted him at No. 5 and the Hot 100, respectively, with “Say It.” In addition to Soulja Boy, Sean Kingston, Kid Ink, and Bow Wow, Tory has collaborated with musicians including YG and Ty Dolla $ign, Meek Mill, and Yo Gotti. His music videos for “Do The Most” (2020), “In The Air” (2020), and “Band A Man” (2020) have all been directed by Lanez (2021). One Umbrella, his record label/management company, was once a clothing line named Forever Umbrella, which he began in 2014.

