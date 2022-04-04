Track Your Tax Refund Directly From the IRS to Your Bank Account

If you haven’t submitted your taxes yet, the tax deadline is around two weeks until April 18, 2022. (That is also the final day to file for any unclaimed tax refunds totaling $1.5 billion from 2018.)

If you’ve completed your taxes and filed online utilizing direct deposit, you should get your refund approximately three weeks. This tax season, the IRS has already sent roughly 58 million refunds totaling an average of $3,263. If you file a paper return, your tax refund will be delayed.

Regardless of how you file your taxes after the IRS has approved your return, you may begin tracking your tax refund until it reaches your bank account. If you get a paper check, you may even trace it to your mailbox with the help of a free application provided by the Postal Service.

Please continue reading to discover how to utilize the Where’s My Return and IRS2Go features to monitor your tax refund online and get more information through your online IRS account.

For additional information, see how you can file your taxes for free and take advantage of the year’s most significant tax changes. This story is updated regularly.

How long does the IRS take to process tax refunds?

The IRS typically sends tax refunds within three weeks, but some people may have to wait longer. If your tax return has any problems, the wait time may be extended.

When an issue slows the processing of your return, the IRS website states that its resolution “depends on how promptly and accurately you answer, as well as the capacity of IRS personnel trained and operating under social distancing rules to finish the processing of your return.”

The date on which you get your tax refund is also dependent on how you file your return. If you mailed your tax return, the IRS estimates that it will take six to eight weeks for your refund to arrive once it is processed.

If your tax refund is deposited directly into your bank account, it may take an extra five days for your bank to post the funds to your account.

If the IRS issues your check-in full 21 days and your bank posts it in five days, you may have to wait 26 days to get your tax refund.

Online services such as Venmo and Cash App can expedite the delivery of your tax return, as there is no waiting time for direct deposit.

Also check: California asserts that a $2.6 billion accord would safeguard the Delta amid a drought. Critics disagree

What portion of my tax refund will be included this year?

Numerous items might be added to your tax refund this year. As is customary, if you overpaid your taxes in 2021, you will receive a refund.

However, if you are a parent, you may also be eligible to get the remainder of your child tax credit and reimbursement for child care expenditures incurred last year.

Additionally, if you have not yet received your third stimulus payment, you may receive it when you receive your tax return.

What factors might cause a delay in my tax refund?

The following are some possible causes for a delayed income tax refund:

Your tax return contains inaccuracies.

It is insufficient.

Your refund is being investigated for possible identity theft or fraud.

Your return requires more scrutiny.

Your return also contains Form 8379 (PDF), allocation to wounded spouses, which may take 14 weeks to process.

You did not reconcile your stimulus payment with the recovery rebate credit promptly.

IRS Commissioner Charles P. Retting said before the House Ways and Means Committee that the agency received “much more than 10 million returns” last year in which taxpayers failed to reconcile their stimulus payments with their recovery rebate credit, necessitating manual examination and resolution.

The IRS will offer you an explanation if the delay is caused by a necessary tax adjustment to a recovery rebate credit, earned income tax credit, or extra child tax credit claimed on your return.

If there is an issue that has to be resolved, the IRS will attempt to resolve it without notifying you first. However, I will write you a note if further information is required.

How to utilize the IRS’s Where’s My Refund tool

To use the IRS tracker tools to check the status of your 2021 income tax refund, you’ll need to provide the following personal information:

Your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

Your filing status (single, married, or head of household).

The amount of your refund in whole dollars, which you can find on your tax return.

Before monitoring your refund, wait at least 24 hours (or up to four weeks if you shipped your return).

To use the IRS’s Where’s My Refund tool, navigate to the Get Refund Status page, enter your personal information, and click Submit. If you input your information correctly, you will be sent to a page that displays the status of your refund.

You may be prompted to validate your personal tax information and retry if you do not. If everything appears to be proper, you’ll need to input the date your taxes were submitted and whether you filed online or on paper.

Where Has My Refund Gone? Provides information on the most recent tax refund that the IRS has on file within the last two years; thus, you’ll need to go into your IRS online account to seek information on earlier years’ returns.

You’ll be able to view the total amount you owe, your payment history, critical information about your most recent tax return, IRS letters you’ve received, and your address on file through your own personalized account.

How to monitor your tax refund with IRS2Go

Additionally, the IRS provides a mobile app called IRS2Go that is accessible for both iOS and Android devices and allows you to monitor the status of your tax return.

It is offered in two languages: English and Spanish. You’ll be able to track the status of your return’s receipt, approval, and transmission.

You’ll need your Social Security number, filing status, and anticipated return amount to log in.

The IRS refreshes the data in this tool nightly, so check again if you do not see a change in your status the next day. Once your return and refund are confirmed, you’ll receive an email with a specific date to anticipate your money.

Why did the IRS mail my tax refund rather than put it directly into my bank account?

Your refund may be mailed to you for a variety of reasons. Your funds may be electronically placed only into a bank account held in your name, the name of your spouse, or a joint account.

If that is not the case, you may be receiving numerous refund checks, as the IRS may only transfer up to three refunds to a single account via direct deposit.

Additional refund checks will need to be mailed. Additionally, your bank may reject the deposit, which would be the IRS’ second-best option for rapidly refunding your money.

It’s also worth noting that direct deposit is not always automatic for refunds. Sign in to your IRS account just in case to ensure that the government has your correct financial information.

If you get a refund check in the mail, you may trace it from the IRS to your mailbox by following the instructions.