Tragic Boat Fire Claims Two Lives and Injures Three in Long Beach, California

In a devastating incident on Saturday, a boat fire at Alamitos Bay in Long Beach resulted in the loss of two lives and left three others injured. The fire erupted around 5 p.m. while the boat was docked at a fueling station in the 200-block of Marina Drive.
Rapid Response by Firefighters
Upon receiving the distress call, firefighters swiftly rushed to the scene near Fire Station 21. The boat, a 35′ pleasure craft, was engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
The location, close to the fuel dock, posed a significant challenge for the responders.
Tragic Outcome
Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters from both Long Beach and the Orange County Fire Authority, the boat was completely destroyed by the inferno. Tragically, two women in their 60s lost their lives, and three others, including two men and one woman, sustained severe burn injuries.
Investigation Underway
Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire. Initial reports suggest that the incident may have been related to a refueling operation, or shortly after fueling had taken place. The charred remains of the boat will undergo a thorough examination to shed light on the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking tragedy.
Condolences to the Victims
The Long Beach community mourns the loss of two lives in this devastating boat fire. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and complete recovery to those injured.
Safety Reminders for Boat Owners
This tragic incident serves as a reminder for all boat owners to exercise extreme caution during fueling operations. Ensuring proper safety protocols are followed at all times can help prevent such accidents and safeguard lives.
