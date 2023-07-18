Tragic Incidents Claim Lives of Two Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Members

Santa Clara County, California – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of two of its members who tragically passed away in separate incidents last week. Richard “Troy” Reynolds and Arturo Romero, both esteemed members of the sheriff’s office, are being remembered for their dedicated service and profound impact on the community.
On Tuesday, Richard “Troy” Reynolds, a devoted member of the sheriff’s office for 27 years, suffered a medical emergency as he was preparing to leave for work. Despite efforts to assist him, Reynolds sadly succumbed to the medical episode.
Then, on Friday, another devastating incident occurred when Arturo Romero, a veteran officer with over 20 years of service, was involved in a head-on collision with a suspected DUI wrong-way driver on Highway 87. Tragically, Romero was on his way home from a shift at a local jail when the crash occurred.
The driver responsible for the collision has been identified as a 26-year-old San Jose resident with the last name Gonzales. Following the incident, Gonzales was arrested after receiving treatment for moderate injuries sustained in the crash.
In a statement, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office expressed their deep sorrow and called upon the community to remember and honor the fallen heroes.
They urged everyone to keep the families and loved ones of Reynolds and Romero in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The sheriff’s office emphasized the remarkable service, profound impact, and unwavering dedication demonstrated by both individuals throughout their careers.
The loss of Richard “Troy” Reynolds and Arturo Romero is deeply felt within the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the communities they served. Their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of others will forever be remembered and cherished.
