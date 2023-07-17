Tragic Shooting Rampage Leaves Four Dead in Hampton, Georgia

In a devastating incident that unfolded on Saturday in the semi-rural suburb of Hampton, Georgia, a 40-year-old man identified as Andre Longmore embarked on a shooting spree, claiming the lives of four senior citizens who were his neighbors.
This incident marks the 31st mass killing in the country this year. The manhunt that ensued ended on Sunday when Longmore was found dead after a shootout with law enforcement officers in a neighboring suburb, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of Hampton. During the shootout, a sheriff’s deputy and two police officers were injured but are expected to recover.
According to Longmore’s mother, Lorna Dennis, her son had been in need of mental help for nearly a decade. In 2014, he experienced a “mental breakdown” that led to a hospital stay. Despite his deteriorating condition, Longmore refused to seek medical attention, and neither his family nor officials were able to compel him to receive treatment.
Expressing her grief and remorse, Dennis acknowledged the tremendous loss suffered by the victims’ families and hoped they could find solace in their faith. Longmore, who had previously served in the Army, had been living with his mother in recent years.
The victims have been identified as Scott Leavitt, 67, and his wife Shirley Leavitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66. Mayor Ann Tarpley announced that a prayer vigil would be held in Hampton on Monday to honor their memory and support the grieving community.
The shootings occurred within a subdivision where Longmore and the victims resided, consisting of approximately 40 houses surrounding a lake. Witnesses reported that Longmore carried out the shootings within a span of about 10 minutes before fleeing in Blizzard’s stolen SUV.
The incident adds to the alarming statistics of mass killings in the United States, with this event marking the 31st such tragedy of 2023 and claiming the lives of at least 153 individuals this year alone.
The pursuit of Longmore ended in a suburban area of Jonesboro, approximately 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of Hampton. During the confrontation, Longmore engaged in gunfire with law enforcement officers, ultimately seeking refuge in a townhouse where he was later found deceased.
In the process of apprehending him, a Henry County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the back and underwent surgery, while two Clayton County police officers sustained minor injuries and were subsequently released after receiving treatment.
Ronald Jeffers, one of the victims, was remembered as a devoted member of his church. His presence at the Hampton recreation center, where he would often sing at the senior center, left a lasting impact on those who knew him. Sherry Wyatt, an employee at the center, expressed her deep sorrow over Jeffers’ untimely death and fondly recalled his angelic singing voice.
Hampton, with a population of 8,000, is widely recognized as the home of the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the prominent racetrack for NASCAR events. Prior to this tragic incident, the town had not experienced a homicide since 2018.
As the community mourns the loss of innocent lives, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to address mental health issues and promote early intervention to prevent such tragedies in the future.
