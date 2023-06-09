Transgender Activist Fatally Stabs Father in Virginia Beach Mansion

Police in Virginia reported that a weekend altercation resulted in the alleged murder of a dentist by his transgender daughter.
In their $2.1 million Virginia Beach home, Dr. Abbey Horwitz, 68, received “multiple” stab wounds just before 9 a.m. on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at 9:13 a.m., according to authorities.
Horwitz’s daughter, a biological man who is transitioning to a woman, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and felony stabbing.
In a press release, police identified the suspect as “Michael (Norah) Horwitz” and used the word “she.”
According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, Norah Horwitz is currently being held without bond in the Virginia Beach Jail and has been put on suicide watch.
Police omitted a justification for the alleged attack.
A Transgender Singer-Songwriter with a Complex Family History
The entry for Norah’s murdered father on the website for his dental office, The Art of Dentistry, refers to him as “Michael” and states that he has been married to Brenda for almost 25 years and “is the proud parent of their three children, Michael, Shayna, and Jonathan.”
A family portrait of Norah is identified as “Michael” on Abbey’s company website.
Before coming out as a woman, Norah performed as “Menorah Horwitz” as a drag queen in Portland, Oregon. She has also been a social activist and a writer for portlandmercury.com, a website devoted to the LGBTQ+ community.
Norah claims in a story from 2017 that her mother is her “first favorite superhero” and that she “taught me how to disappear.”
“I’m learning to turn invisible to live as a woman,” Norah wrote. “It’s a talent I have for being transparent. I let you see right through me, and act like I don’t see you at all. I’m half here and half hidden, a trick I learned from the smartest woman I know.”
With roots in the Bronx, New York, Norah’s father, known to his patients as “Abbey,” had been a dentist for more than 40 years.
Abbey’s wife retired in February, and they were hoping to travel, a former patient told 13NewsNow.
According to his website, he had already traveled to Nicaragua as part of a mission with Physicians for Peace to spread the importance of proper oral hygiene.
He was also an engaged and proud member of the Jewish community, participating in volunteer dentistry work and initiatives in Israel, Romania, and the former Soviet Union, among other places.
