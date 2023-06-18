Travis Barker’s Net Worth: How Rich is Barker In Real?

Travis Barker made a name for himself as a drummer who could play many different kinds of music. He produced and played in projects in hip-hop, alternative rock, pop, and country, among others. His career took a big turn when he filled in for Rayne in the band Blink-182. This turned out to be a big deal, and the band soon asked him to join.
Travis Barker’s Net Worth
Travis Barker is an American singer, drummer, and reality TV star with a $50 million net worth. Barker is best known for playing drums in the band Blink-182, but he has also been on the MTV reality show “Meet the Barkers,” written a book, and started a fashion company and a record label.
“Enema of the State” is Blink-182’s best-selling record, with more than 15 million copies sold. In 2016, “Rolling Stone” magazine named Travis one of the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.”
Travis was a passenger on a private plane that crashed in South Carolina as it was taking off in 2008. Four people died. Travis and DJ AM were badly hurt, and 65% of Barker’s body was burned. He had 27 operations and stayed in the hospital for four months to heal.
Barker’s Real Estate
Barker paid $4 million for a 4-bedroom house in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2014. In 2017, he sold it for almost $4.5 million. Also in 2017, Barker bought a home in Calabasas, California, that was 7,200 square feet and cost $2.8 million.
In 2019, he put it up for rent and asked for $27,500 per month. Travis also bought a mansion in Calabasas for $9.5 million in 2007, a home in Bel Air for $1.5 million in 2010, a home in Rancho Cucamonga for $1.3 million in 2010, and a tract house in Lake Elsinore for $480,000 in 2004.
Travis and Kourtney bought a beach house with a view of the water in Carpinteria, California, for $14.5 million in October 2022. Conan O’Brien, a comedian, and late-night talk show host, bought the beach house for $7.9 million in 2015. At first, he wanted $16.5 million for the house.
Travis Barker’s Cars
Travis Barker just spent $1 Million USD on a Lamborghini Aventador. Travis Barker also owns a $2 Million USD Bugatti Veyron. Here is a list of some other cars that Travis Barker owns.
Travis Barker’s Loans and Debts
Travis Barker’s true net worth can be found by subtracting his total bills from his total assets. Travis Barker has taken more than $9 million from some of the best banks in the US in the form of loans and mortgages so that he can build his business empire.
