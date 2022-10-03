Travis Kelce Net Worth: Is He Still In Relationship With Kayla Nicole?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Travis Kelce Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Travis Kelce Net Worth. More information about Travis Kelce’s money woes may be found here. Travis Kelce to his recent commercial success, Travis Kelce Net Worth is the subject of much speculation. Travis Kelce’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Travis Kelce Early Life

On October 5, 1989, Travis Michael Kelce was born in Westlake, Ohio. His father is Ed, and his mother is Donna. His younger brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, also plays in the NFL.

He participated in football, basketball, and baseball while attending Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. As the Tigers’ quarterback, he started all three of his seasons and finished his career with 2,539 yards of total offense and All-Lake Erie League honors.

Kelce, a two-star recruit, picked Cincinnati over other schools such as Akron, Eastern Michigan, and Miami (OH). His brother Jason Kelce, the Bearcats’ starting left guard, welcomed him with open arms.

Travis Kelce Career

After graduating from high school, Kelce went on to play for the University of Cincinnati, where he received both the "College Football Performance Awards" and the "Tight End of the Year Award."

After graduating from high school, Kelce went on to play for the University of Cincinnati, where he received both the “College Football Performance Awards” and the “Tight End of the Year Award.”

His American football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, picked him up in the 2013 NFL Draft. Then, Kelce signed a four-year, $3.12 million contract, including a $703,304 signing bonus.

He extended his five-year, $46 million contract on January 29, 2016. As a result of his two counts of “unsportsmanlike behavior,” for which he was fined $24,309 on November 11, Kelce was cut on November 6.

Kelce was the third tight end in American football history, behind former tight end Tony Gonzalez and current tight end Jimmy Graham. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice and the All-Pro team once.

Travis Kelce Personal Life

Shortly after Travis Kelce and Benberry split up in 2017, he started dating sports journalist Kayla Nicole. Her birthplace and current city are both in the United States;

she was formerly known as Kayla Brown and is originally from Los Angeles, California; however, she is of West Indian descent. Kayla Brown Curry was born on November 1st, 1991, the second child of Roosevelt Brown and Robin Curry.

She has a journalism degree from Pepperdine University, located in Malibu. She has hosted shows for the NBA, BET, Global Grind, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, All Def Digital, and BallisLife’s Heat Check, as well as worked as a courtside reporter for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

Kayla Nicole TV is her own business, and she also contributes to the fashion magazine Fashion Reverie. There are a number of beauty pageant titles that Kayla Nicole holds, including Top 20 Miss California 2013, First Runner-Up Miss Malibu 2013, Top 10 Miss California USA 2012, Second Runner-Up Miss Southern Coast Regional 2012, and Third Runner-Up Miss Malibu 2012.

About Travis Kelce And Kayla Nicole

Apparently, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has spoken out about the rumors that she broke up with him. Both the millionaire NFL star and his wife pay half of the monthly bills.

For the duration of their five-year relationship, Kelce allegedly insisted that he and Kayla Nicole split equally on all expenses. “the idea was for her to prove she wasn’t just in it for the money and that she actually loved him,” the site states.

The article claims that Kelce has given his longtime girlfriend a grand total of $100 in their five years together, adding further absurdity to an already ridiculous situation.

An anonymous site tipper claims that Kayla’s friend said, “Travis is incredibly inexpensive,” and that he made an effort to “prove” to Kayla that she wasn’t with him initially for the money by making her pay for half of everything. Half the time on dates, trips, and in general.

Travis Kelce Net Worth

Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Oct 5, 1989 (32 years old) Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.98 m) Profession: American football player, Athlete Nationality: United States of America

Travis Kelce net worth is $20 million in total. Among football fans, he is best recognized for his role as Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

He suited up for the Cleveland Heights High School football team as a tight end. Kelce was a first-team All-Big East selection in 2012 while playing college football for Cincinnati.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked him in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. For Travis Kelce, the highlight of his career was winning Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, he was chosen for the Pro Bowl, and in 2016 and 2018, he was named to the first team of All-Pros.

