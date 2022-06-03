What is Travis Scott Net Worth?

How much money is Travis Scott worth?

With a fortune of $60 million, Travis Scott is a multi-talented American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. In terms of money and popularity, he’s one of the most well-known rappers in the world. In addition, he’s well-known for his romance with Kylie Jenner. Travis may easily make $40 – $60 million in a year from all of his numerous endeavors, including touring.

Early Life

Travis Scott was born in Houston, Texas, on April 30th, 1992. As a child, Jacques Webster the Third lived with his grandmother in Missouri under the pseudonym Jacques Webster the Third.

A private elementary and middle school were followed by a public high school in Elkins, West Virginia. The University of Texas in San Antonio was his first choice for college, but he left to pursue a music career in New York City instead.

Scott’s parents were devastated when they learned of the news and immediately cut off their financial and emotional assistance.

Assets of Travis Scott

Travis Scott was raised in the United States, where he was born and raised. He lives and works in the United States. In addition to his home in Houston, Travis Scott also owns a property in Chicago. In addition, he owns several properties in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, and other cities around the country.

Cars: Travis Scott is a huge name, and he’s got a lot of money to back it up. He has a stunning collection of automobiles, several of which he owns in large numbers. This Lamborghini is just one of many exotics that Travis is the proud owner of. He’s a car nut.

Read More:

Personal Life

Scott began a relationship with entrepreneur and reality television star Kylie Jenner in April 2017. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster into the world on 1 February 2018. In September 2019, the couple divorced.

Earnings

As a result of his tours, album sales, and Nike endorsement, Travis made $20 million between September 2017 and September 2018. As a result, he ranked among the world’s top 15 highest-paid rappers in 2011. He made $60 million from June 2018 to June 2019. Astroworld’s tour brought around $65 million. It’s estimated he’ll make $40 million between now and then.

McDonald’s will pay Travis $20 million in 2020 as part of an endorsement arrangement.

Music Career

A mixtape called “Owl Pharaoh,” Scott’s first solo full-length record was supposed to be released as a free download in 2012, but it was postponed owing to sample clearance problems. It was finally released on iTunes in May of this year. Before releasing his second mixtape, “Days Before Rodeo,” in August 2014, he continued making songs and performing, notably at the 2014 South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival in Austin, Texas.

Grand Hustle and Epic Records put out his first studio album, “Rodeo,” in September 2015. Quavo, Juicy J, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, and Justin Bieber are just a few of the musicians who appear on the album. The album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 list in the United States. McKnight’s second studio album, “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,” debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 in September 2016. Scott also inked a worldwide publishing contract with Universal Music Group in the same month.

“Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho” by Scott and Quavo from Migos was released in December 2017. His third solo album, “Astroworld,” was released in August of that year. His highest-charting solo single, “Sicko Mode,” peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with its release on the album “Sicko Mode.” In His Cactus Jack record label released the joint album “JackBoys” at the end of 2019 as a way to cap off the year (launched in March 2017). Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and Chase B were among the performers.

“Pick Up The Phone” (2016), “Deserve” (2017), “Watch” (2018), “Watch” with Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert, and “Power is Power” (2019) for “Game of Thrones” are just a few of Scott’s notable collaborations with artists including Young Thug and Quavo, as well as “Pick Up The Phone.”

Scott has also worked as a notable producer for other musicians, in addition to his work. On Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label’s compilation album “Cruel Winter,” for example, served as executive producer. As a producer, Scott has worked with Kanye West and Jay-Z as well as Trinidad James and Big Sean. Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” was produced by him.

“Sicko Mode,” Scott’s most recent single, was named the top-streaming song (audio) on Spotify in the United States in January 2019, making it the first song to achieve that honor since Drake’s “Shake It Off.” On Justin Bieber’s album, Purpose, he was nominated for Album of the Year in 2017. he was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for the second time in 2018 and for the third time in 2019.

Read More: