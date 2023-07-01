Travis Scott’s Net Worth: How Much is the Rapper Worth in 2023?

Travis Scott started singing and rapping for the first time in 2008. Since then, he has put out many great records, mixtapes, and other things. At the beginning of his job, Travis worked very hard to get known. In 2012, he got the result he had been hoping for. Let’s look at what he has made up to this point in his life.
Travis Scott’s Net Worth
Travis Scott is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer with a net worth of $80 million. Travis Scott was one of the best-paid and most well-known singers in the world at his peak. Travis can easily make between $40 million and $60 million in a year of tours.
After the accident at the November 20, 2021, Astroworld Festival, in which 10 people died, Travis got a lot of bad press. Travis is also well-known because he is dating Kylie Jenner. In 2017, they started dating, and now they have two kids together.
Travis Scott’s Earnings
Between September 2017 and September 2018, Travis made $20 million from traveling, selling records, and his deal with Nike to be an endorser. That was enough to make him one of the 15 highest-paid singers in the world for the year.
He made $60 million between June 2018 and June 2019. The money from his Astroworld show was $65 million. He made $40 million between June 2019 and June 2020.
In 2020, Travis signed a $20 million deal with McDonald’s to be their spokesman.
Scott’s Real Estate
Travis bought a 12,000-square-foot home in his hometown of Houston for $14 million in 2019. The house was built in 2005 and is on 1.5 acres in a neighborhood with gates.
Travis paid $23.5 million for a home in Los Angeles’s Brentwood Hills in June 2020. He bought the house next door to his Brentwood home for just under $6 million in 2021.
Kylie and Travis Scott bought a home together in Beverly Hills, California, for $13.45 million in October 2018. In October 2022, they put this house on the market for just under $22 million. This BH mansion is shown in this film:
