Treat Williams Cause of Death Revealed After 2 Months of His Accident

Following the deadly collision, the individual who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck Treat Williams while he was on his motorbike has been charged with criminal offenses.
Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office has concluded its investigation into the fatal car accident that claimed the life of the Everwood actor about two months after the incident. The motorist, identified as Ryan Koss, has been charged with “grossly negligent operation with death,” as stated in the news statement issued by the Vermont State Police.
Treat Williams Cause of Death
Koss was operating a vehicle that “turned into the path of Mr. Williams’ motorcycle,” resulting in the actor sustaining “critical injuries in the crash and being subsequently pronounced dead” at a local hospital. Koss was driving the vehicle that “turned into the path of Mr. Williams’ motorcycle.”
According to the findings of the autopsy performed by the medical examiner, the victim died from “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.”
The driver who was involved in the fatal accident has been charged:
Koss went voluntarily to meet with the authorities, where he was questioned, processed, and eventually released. On September 25 of current year, he is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment.
Williams passed away on June 12, at the age of 71, and his family released a statement shortly after his death.
“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him”
“We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”