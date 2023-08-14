Trial Date Set for Delaware County Man in Connection with Shooting Spree Injuring 18

A trial date of January 29 has been scheduled for John L. Vance Jr., a Delaware County man charged in connection with a shooting spree on July 30 that left 18 people wounded by gunfire.
The incident took place during an early morning block party at the intersection of Willard and Hackley Streets. Vance, 36, faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal recklessness.
Details of the Charges
Vance has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, along with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The charges stem from the shootings that occurred during the block party.
Although the charges do not directly address the fatal shooting of Joseph Bonner, witnesses have reported an altercation between Bonner and Vance just before the gunfire began.
Ongoing Investigation and Potential Additional Charges
Muncie police have indicated that their investigation into the shootings is ongoing and could result in the filing of more charges. The incident not only saw individuals hit by gunfire but also involved a woman being seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle.
Status of Victims and Suspect
A press release from Mayor Dan Ridenour’s office last week revealed that three victims were still hospitalized in stable condition. Vance, who has addresses listed in both Muncie and Yorktown, remains in custody at the Delaware County jail with a bond set at $105,000.
Felony Firearm Enhancement
Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman has filed a felony firearm enhancement, potentially adding up to 20 years to Vance’s sentence if convicted. This enhancement is in relation to Vance’s criminal record, which prohibits him from possessing firearms.
Charges and Potential Sentences
Vance faces two Level 3 felony charges of aggravated battery, each carrying a maximum sentence of 16 years. The criminal recklessness count is a Level 5 felony with a possible six-year sentence. The charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony, could lead to a maximum sentence of 12 years.
Vance’s prior convictions include unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, drug-related offenses, resisting law enforcement, battery, domestic battery, and false informing.
Court Proceedings
During an initial hearing, Vance expressed his intention to hire his own attorney. The trial is set to proceed, shedding light on the events of that fateful morning and the consequences faced by the accused.
