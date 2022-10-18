Trina Net Worth: With Whom She Is In Relationship?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Trina Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Trina Net Worth. More information about Trina’s money woes may be found here. Trina to his recent commercial success and Trina Net Worth are the subjects of much speculation. Trina’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Trina Early Life

Katrina Laverne Taylor, better known as Trina, was born on December 3, 1974, in Miami, Florida. She is of Dominican and Bahamian ancestry.

When she was in high school, she participated in the majorette program and graduated in 1992. She started training for a career in real estate in 1998.

Trina Career

At a young age, Trina’s leisure time activity—writing rap rhymes—caught the attention of Miami artist Trick Daddy, who eventually asked her to appear in his song “Nann Nigga” (1998).

Later, in September 1998, the song was released as the first single from his second studio album, “www.thug.com.” At a later time, the song became a smash hit, climbing all the way to position # 3 on the Rap Songs list and # 62 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Due in large part to the success of this single, Trina was able to secure a recording contract with Slip-n-Slide Records, which is distributed by Atlantic Records. Then Trina started making her first album.

Trina’s first studio album, titled simply “Da Baddest Bitch,” was released on March 21, 2000. The album entered the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart at number eleven and the US Billboard 200 at number 33.

RIAA gave “Da Baddest Bitch” a Gold certification in November of 2000. It spent a total of forty-nine consecutive weeks on the Hip-Hop/R&B Albums list after debuting on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2001, Trina and Missy Elliot began working on her second album together, and Trina was allowed more freedom to make artistic decisions. The nine-year-old Lil’ Brianna was the first artist signed to her label, Diva Enterprises.

Diamond Princess, Trina’s second album, was released in August of 2002, and it debuted at #14 on the Billboard 200 and #5 on the Top R&B Albums charts.

When “Glamorest Life” by Trina was released in 2005, it debuted at number eleven on the Billboard 200 and number two on the Top R&B Albums charts. Some of Trina’s most popular singles are from this album, including “Don’t Trip” featuring Lil Wayne, “Da Club,” and “Here We Go” featuring Kelly Rowland.

In April of 2008, Trina released her fourth studio album, “Still da Baddest,” which quickly became her first album to debut at number one on the Top Rap Albums chart. Songs like “Single Again,” “I Got a Than for You,” and “Look Back at Me” were released as singles from this album.

In May of 2010, she released her fifth studio album, “Amazin,” which includes the hits “That’s My Attitude,” “Million Dollar Girl,” “Always,” and “White Girl.”

She has also worked with hundreds of other musicians and released dozens of singles under her own name. Trina has declared an intention to release her seventh studio album, T7, in late 2022.

Trina Personal Life

Her mom, 62-year-old Verness Taylor, lost her fight with cancer in September 2019. Her younger sibling Wilbrent Jr. was brutally killed in 2013. Between 2005 and 2007, Trina dated rap star Lil Wayne on and off.

Their engagement was short-lived, and Trina had a miscarriage during that time. They have matching tattoos of each other’s names despite going their separate ways. She dated NBA star Kenyon Martin from 2007 to 2010.

She dated French Montana, a rapper, from 2012 to 2014. It was in 2017 that Trina started dating Raymond Taylor, a musician. In September 2021, the pair confirmed that they are engaged.

Trina Net Worth

Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Dec 3, 1978 (43 years old) Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.575 m) Profession: Songwriter, Record producer, Singer, Model, Rapper Nationality: United States of America

Trina net worth is $6 million. The song “Nann Nigga” from 1998 brought her widespread attention, but her long, successful, and consistent career as a rapper began long before that.

Numerous media outlets have lauded her as a pioneering figure in the history of female rap and one of the most consistently influential artists of her genre.

You may find this interesting:

To find out more, check out this page. You are encouraged to revisit our site frequently, as we will update it as necessary. It would be great if you could forward this to your friends and family. Check out californiaexaminer.net and tell us how well you understand our goals.