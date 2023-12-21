A Guy Lost His Life in a Triple Shooting That Occurred at a Gas Station and Mini-mart in Frankford!

Aman was wounded during a triple shooting on Wednesday that injured two other men and a woman. According to investigators, the gunshot occurred on Frankford’s 5200 block of Oxford Avenue shortly after six o’clock in the evening.
A gunman started shooting inside a mini-mart before making his way outside and shooting at a car that was parked at the market’s gas station.
Chief Inspector Scott Small stated that the deceased man, 19, was shot many times while inside the market. He was unconscious in one of the store’s aisles when the cops arrived on the scene.
He passed away just before 6:30 p.m. at a local hospital after being taken by officers, according to officials. According to the authorities, the other male victim was shot once in the leg.
The man was shot while seated inside a car that was parked outside of the mini-mart, Small told NBC10. The guy managed to escape on foot.
After being located by police around one block away, he was taken to a neighboring hospital and given a stable condition, according to Small.
According to Small, there was a passenger in the car’s backseat who managed to flee unharmed. According to Small, a woman in her late twenties sustained a graze wound to her foot while pumping gas.
She managed to drive herself to a local hospital, where officials said her health is stable.
This incident is presently being looked into by the police. They intend to speak with the victims of this shooting as well as the mini-mart staff members who were present when it occurred.
