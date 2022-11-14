Tropical Storm Nicole Kills 5 In Florida

At least 5 people have died when Tropical Storm Nicole pounded the east coast of Florida on Thursday.

Two individuals were killed when they were electrocuted by a downed power line in Orlando, two others were killed in a car accident on the Florida Turnpike, and a fifth person drowned while on a yacht, according to authorities.

Near a press conference, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings reported that the two people who died from electrocution had gotten out of their automobile at the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue at roughly 9:30 a.m.

Demings remarked that this should serve as a stark warning to exercise extra caution after a storm. It goes without saying that you should never interact with a downed electrical line. Keep in mind that every cable could be energized.

Early Thursday afternoon, reports came in from all over Florida that more than 300,000 people had lost power.

The fatalities are being looked into by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Demings added that two more people were killed in a car crash on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County at roughly 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driver lost control and veered onto the shoulder of the road where a tow truck was parked.

The pickup truck’s driver, a 53-year-old man, collided with the tow truck’s operator, a 42-year-old man, who was standing behind the latter’s vehicle. At the site, both were pronounced dead.

The crash has been reported to the Florida Highway Patrol.

During the height of the storm, a fifth person perished while on a yacht that had been docked.

Police told Florida Today that Thomas Whittle, 68, passed away early Thursday morning on his yacht while it was docked at Lee Wenner Park in Cocoa, on the state’s eastern coast.

Just after 4:33 a.m., the Port Canaveral man’s wife, who was also on board, called 911 to report that her husband was in danger.

Medics arrived and boarded the boat, where they immediately began doing CPR on Whittle. It was about this time that the yacht reportedly detached from the pier and began to drift away, as reported by the authorities.

Using lines, rescuers were able to tie it off, and they took Whittle to the hospital immediately, but he died there. There has been no announcement on what caused his death.

Tropical Depression Just south of Vero Beach, Florida, at roughly 3 a.m., Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. As a result, Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

However, the hurricane plowed over the Sunshine State, causing havoc on many regions that were still rebuilding from Hurricane Ian six weeks prior.

With continuous gusts of up to 75 mph, a potentially catastrophic storm surge, huge waves, and heavy rains, Hurricane Nicole pounded the east coast of Florida.

45 of the 67 counties in the state were placed under a state of emergency, and many people were evacuated.