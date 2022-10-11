Troy Aikman Net Worth: Troy Aikman Criticized After Controversial Comment During Chiefs-Raiders Game?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Troy Aikman Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Troy Aikman Net Worth. More information about Troy Aikman’s money woes may be found here. Troy Aikman to her recent commercial success and Troy Aikman Net Worth are the subjects of much speculation. Troy Aikman’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Troy Aikman Early Life

Troy The 21st of November, 1966, was a good day for the birth of Kenneth Aikman in West Covina, California. He spent his childhood in California before relocating to Henryetta, Oklahoma with his family when he was 12 years old.

In Oklahoma, he was a high school football player who displayed his talent on the field. He was an All-State selection on the gridiron and a state champion typist during his high school years.

He was a terrific football player, but the New York Mets actually offered him a contract to play baseball when he graduated from high school. Instead, Troy opted to play college football at the University of Oklahoma under head coach Barry Switzer.

In spite of his inexperience, he was thrust into a starting role right once, and he helped guide the Sooners to several crucial victories. His season was cut short by an ankle injury, he decided to move to UCLA. He kept up his winning ways and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame that same year (2008).

Troy Aikman Career

To the delight of the Dallas Cowboys, Aikman was selected first overall in the 1989 NFL Draft. With Troy at the helm, the club won the Super Bowl in 1992. In 1993, they won the Super Bowl again, and in 1995, they won their third championship.

Even though Troy’s stellar numbers persisted throughout the late ’90s, he called it quits in 2000. He initially told the media that he had retired from football due to a lack of interest from other teams.

In 2013, however, he disclosed that injuries had been the true cause of his retirement. In particular, he was experiencing severe back problems that called for ongoing medical attention to alleviate the accompanying chronic pain.

Even though Aikman had multiple concussions throughout his career, especially in his final season, he insists that they had no bearing on his choice to retire.

Radio and Television Work

Troy went straight from retirement into a new career as a color commentator for Fox. After that, he won several Emmys and is currently the host of a weekly radio program.

Racing

For the 2005 season, Troy played alongside former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach. They banded together to form Hall of Fame Racing, a NASCAR racing team. NASCAR NEXTEL Cup Series debuted in 2006 with drivers Terry Labonte and Tony Raines.

Troy Aikman Personal Life

Once upon a time, Troy dated megastar country singer Lorrie Morgan. In the year 2000, he tied the knot with publicist Rhonda Worthey.

After having two kids together, the couple split up in 2011. Aikman later became engaged to clothing store owner Catherine Mooty; the couple wed the following year, in 2017.

Revenue from the National Football League

Troy made a total of $55.5 million throughout his NFL career, split between a basic salary of $27.4 million and bonuses of $17.85 million.

In 1993, he received an $11 million signing bonus as part of an 8-year, $50 million contract that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The total value of this contract, including the signing bonus of $20 million, is $90 million in today’s dollars. His annual income was $7.5 million when he finally hung up his shingle.

Troy Aikman Net Worth

Troy Aikman net worth is $65 million. After being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, Aikman spent the entirety of his 12-year NFL career with them.

The Cowboys enjoyed a renaissance in the 1990s thanks to his direction. Three Super Bowls were won by the Cowboys during this time.

In 1992, Troy was singled out for his outstanding performance in the Super Bowl and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Additionally, he was selected to play in the Pro Bowl six times. He retired in 2000 but was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Aikman had a fruitful second career in broadcasting after leaving the NFL. He worked for Fox for a while, then in February 2022, it was reported that he would be moving to ESPN. Besides the NASCAR racing team he co-owns and the MLB’s San Diego Padres, his post-NFL activities include these and other ventures.

