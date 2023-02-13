Trugoy The Dove From De La Soul Dead At 54

Trugoy the Dove, a.k.a. David Jude Jolicoeur, was one of the founding members of the renowned hip-hop group De La Soul and was better known by his stage name Trugoy the Dove. An official gave AllHipHop a confirmation of the information.
Although Trugoy has been outspoken about his issues with congestive heart failure in recent years, a cause of death has not yet been made public. At 54 years old, he was.
On Long Island, Trugoy, often known as Plug 2, grew up in East Massapequa. Along with his high school buddies Vincent Mason (aka Maseo) and Kelvin Mercer, he founded De La Soul in 1988. (aka Posdnuos).
The group’s debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, was released the following year. This marked the start of a successful partnership with producer Prince Paul that produced two more albums, De La Soul Is Dead in 1991 and Buhloone Mindstate in 1993. This was one of the greatest three-album runs in music history.
Stakes Is High, De La Soul’s fourth album from 1996, was largely self-produced, and in the early 2000s, the band put out three additional albums: Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump in 2000, AOI: Bionix in 2001, and The Grind Date in 2004. They contributed to the popular song “Feel Good Inc.” by Gorillaz in 2005, which gave De La Soul their first Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.
Trugoy and Posdnuos worked together on the concept album Plug 1 & Plug 2 Present… First Serve in 2012, and the group reunited for their ninth and most current album, And The Anonymous Nobody…, which was released in 2016.
De La Soul’s creative sampling techniques gave hip-hop new directions, but sample clearance issues caused the group to run into legal issues that stopped them from distributing their music on streaming sites. But it was revealed earlier this year that on March 3, their first six studio albums would finally be accessible online.
B-Real of Cypress Hill remarked on Twitter, “We lost another classic of hip hop music and culture in my brother Trugoy aka Dave of De La Soul.” “His music will help us remember him long after he’s gone. He was a fantastic human being in addition to being a brilliant musician. He was really important to us.