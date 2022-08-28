Trump Candidates Did Well in August; What About November?

Primary winners who resemble Donald Trump fared well in August, which could be terrible news for the Republican Party in November’s midterms.

After winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, governorships, and other statewide posts, a number of volatile and inexperienced Trump supporters will face difficult battles this fall, including a series of elections that will determine control of the Senate.

Senate and Governors Editor for the non-partisan Cook Political Report Jessica Taylor stated, “There are so many troublesome Republicans.”

Taylor said, “I think it’s a toss-up today when it comes to Senate control,” despite the fact that Republicans were originally favored to retake the evenly divided body that Democrats currently control.

During the August primaries, Trump’s presence seemed to rise, highlighting key concerns that will determine who controls the Senate and other races this fall. Abortion, additional legal trouble for the ex-president, and the primary victories of a diverse group of “election deniers” who follow Trump’s lead in making erroneous claims about his 2020 election defeat to President Joe Biden are all examples.

The effectiveness of Vice President Biden’s tenure in office was an issue in the August elections and will remain so in the next midterms.

Republican anxiety about their Senate chances has been rising in recent weeks.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told reporters recently, “I think there’s probably a larger possibility the House switches than the Senate.” “Senate campaigns are unique; they span multiple states, and the caliber of the candidates makes a big difference in the outcome.”

Like he has done so many times before, Trump blasted McConnell for making negative comments about Republican candidates. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, Trump said on Truth Social recently.