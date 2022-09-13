Trump Docs Case Judge Allegedly Threatened by Woman

BrittanyDaily news

A Texas woman has been arrested after federal agents say she threatened the life of the Florida judge presiding over the case involving former President Trump and the Department of Justice over the seizure of records from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

An affidavit filed in the United States alleges that Tiffani Shea Gish threatened a federal officer and communicated over state lines while threatening to abduct or cause bodily harm. Dated September 6th, in the District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Trump Docs Case Judge Allegedly Threatened by Woman
Trump Docs Case Judge Allegedly Threatened by Woman

On September 1, just days after the Florida judge sided with Trump and ruled she would appoint a special master to sift through the documents the FBI took in the search of Trump’s estate, Gish allegedly left three threatening voicemails for federal Judge Aileen Cannon, claiming to be an official with the U.S. government working with nuclear weapons.

After allegedly calling the judge profanities, Gish allegedly said, “Donald Trump has been disqualified long ago and he’s marked for assassination, you’re aiding him.” “And what do you know? You can think of myself as Trump’s hitman, so think of this as a bullet to the head directly from the President.

FBI filings state that Gish later left a voicemail in which she threatened to kill the judge “in front of her kids” in Florida.

Cannon transmitted the messages to U.S. Marshal Michael Witkowski in his capacity as supervisor. According to the authorities, Gish’s telephone number led them directly to her home in Houston, Texas.

When interviewed by authorities, Gish confirmed she was the one who left the voicemails, as evidenced by the affidavit.
Federal law enforcement officials have documented Gish’s “delusional behaviour,” which they say includes pretending to be a CIA spy and an Army Ranger.

Opponents of the use of a special master to determine what documents are protected by attorney-client or executive privilege have voiced their concerns publicly.

The DOJ is looking into whether Trump broke the law by transporting sensitive presidential documents to Florida, specifically the Espionage Act and the Presidential Records Act.

Related Posts

13-year-old Vehicle Thief Shot by Licensed Gun Owner in Chicago; 29 Others Wounded Over Weekend, Police Say

13-year-old Vehicle Thief Shot by Licensed Gun Owner in Chicago; 29 Others Wounded Over Weekend, Police Say

September 13, 2022
Amazon Driver Saves Family From Burning Home on Long Island

Amazon Driver Saves Family From Burning Home on Long Island

September 13, 2022
Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified

Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified

September 13, 2022
San Francisco Woman Sues Over Rape Dna Arrest

San Francisco Woman Sues Over Rape DNA Arrest

September 13, 2022
Daughter: Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake Dad Before He Killed Mom, Dog, Sister

Daughter: Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake Dad Before He Killed Mom, Dog, Sister

September 13, 2022
Daughter: Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake Dad Before He Killed Mom, Dog, Sister

Daughter: Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake Dad Before He Killed Mom, Dog, Sister

September 13, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.