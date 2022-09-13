Trump Docs Case Judge Allegedly Threatened by Woman

A Texas woman has been arrested after federal agents say she threatened the life of the Florida judge presiding over the case involving former President Trump and the Department of Justice over the seizure of records from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

An affidavit filed in the United States alleges that Tiffani Shea Gish threatened a federal officer and communicated over state lines while threatening to abduct or cause bodily harm. Dated September 6th, in the District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

On September 1, just days after the Florida judge sided with Trump and ruled she would appoint a special master to sift through the documents the FBI took in the search of Trump’s estate, Gish allegedly left three threatening voicemails for federal Judge Aileen Cannon, claiming to be an official with the U.S. government working with nuclear weapons.

After allegedly calling the judge profanities, Gish allegedly said, “Donald Trump has been disqualified long ago and he’s marked for assassination, you’re aiding him.” “And what do you know? You can think of myself as Trump’s hitman, so think of this as a bullet to the head directly from the President.

FBI filings state that Gish later left a voicemail in which she threatened to kill the judge “in front of her kids” in Florida.

Cannon transmitted the messages to U.S. Marshal Michael Witkowski in his capacity as supervisor. According to the authorities, Gish’s telephone number led them directly to her home in Houston, Texas.

When interviewed by authorities, Gish confirmed she was the one who left the voicemails, as evidenced by the affidavit.

Federal law enforcement officials have documented Gish’s “delusional behaviour,” which they say includes pretending to be a CIA spy and an Army Ranger.

Opponents of the use of a special master to determine what documents are protected by attorney-client or executive privilege have voiced their concerns publicly.

The DOJ is looking into whether Trump broke the law by transporting sensitive presidential documents to Florida, specifically the Espionage Act and the Presidential Records Act.