Trump on Liz Cheney: ‘She can finally disappear’

Former President Donald Trump celebrated on social media when Harriet Hageman, his favored congressional candidate in Wyoming, upset Rep. Liz Cheney in the state’s Republican primary.

Trump praised the “very decisive triumph” and slammed Cheney, whom he called “spiteful” and “an idiot” in a series of tweets. He also expressed gratitude to Wyoming voters for the “extremely decisive victory.”

“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her fantastic and very decisive WIN in Wyoming,” Trump said immediately after the contest was called on TRUTH Social. “This is a fantastic win for America and a resounding defeat for the Unselected Committee of political hacks and thugs.”

The former president also made a few remarks addressed directly at Cheney.

“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, her acts, and her hateful, sanctimonious comments and actions toward others,” Trump said. “Now she may finally vanish into the depths of political obscurity, where I’m sure she’ll be much happy than she is now.”

“Thank you WYOMING!” he said.

Hours later, Trump reacted on Cheney’s concession address, in which she likened herself to former President Abraham Lincoln and hinted at a presidential run.

“Liz Cheney’s lackluster concession speech, delivered in front of a ‘small’ crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, concentrated on her opinion that, despite enormous and conclusive proof to the contrary, the 2020 Presidential Election was not Rigged & Stolen,” Trump wrote. “It was, and that’s not even taking into account the fact that many election reforms in several states were not approved by state legislatures, which was an absolute requirement. Liz Cheney is a moron who helped those who wish to destroy our country!”

In his closing remarks, Trump referred to the primary election as a “referendum” by voters against Cheney and her anti-Trump words and deeds.

“I presume that the January 6th Committee on Political Hacks and Thugs will swiftly begin the magnificent process of DISSOLUTION with the extremely large Liz Cheney loss, substantially larger than had been anticipated? This was a vote to halt the never-ending Witch Hunt. The populace has spoken! “wrote the former president

Cheney suggested a hypothetical White House run in her resignation speech, potentially setting up a Republican primary battle with Trump for the 2024 presidential race.

In her post-election statement, Cheney stated that “now the real job begins,” citing Abraham Lincoln’s loss of House races before being elected president.

“Our party’s great and original hero, Abraham Lincoln, was beaten in Senate and House elections before winning the most crucial election of all,” she added in her speech.

Harriet Hageman, the Republican primary winner in Wyoming, will now face Lynnette Greybull, the Democratic nomination winner, on Tuesday night, in the general election in November.