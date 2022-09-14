Trump Wasn’t Invited to Queen Elizabeth’s Burial, White House Confirms

According to the White House, President Joe Biden will not bring President Obama or any other past president with him to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the only people invited by His Majesty’s government were President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to attend the memorial service for the late king, and that the invitation was issued only to President Obama and his wife.

Apparently, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Protocol Directorate sent the invitation on a Saturday, as reported by Jean-Pierre, and Mr. Biden accepted it on Sunday.

She explained that the invitation was sent directly to the US government and was intended for the President and First Lady.

In her seven decades as monarch, the late Queen oversaw the reigns of 14 American presidents, from Dwight Eisenhower (the 34th) to Joe Biden (the 46th). Lyndon Baines Johnson was the only one of the 14 she had not met in person.