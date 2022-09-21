Trump Will Be Sued For Sexual Assault Under The New “Survivors’ Law.”

Journalist E. Jean Carroll claims that Donald Trump raped her in a New York department store decades ago. She plans to sue him for sexual battery later this year under the state’s new “survivors” legislation, and her lawyers want to examine him under oath.

Carroll’s attorney warned a federal judge in New York in a letter written in August that was made public on Tuesday.

Carroll’s current case against the ex-president involves this very problem, and it has been raised in court documents. While Trump was still president, she filed a defamation lawsuit against him for calling the journalist’s findings in her biography “fake” and added the sexist remark, “she’s not my type.”

Although the real estate mogul is being accused of sexual assault, the disagreement at hand is not ideally suited to hold him accountable for the alleged attack itself.

The situation has evolved.

In a letter to the judge, the journalist’s attorney Roberta A. Kaplan stated that Carroll plans to file a separate action under New York’s Adult Survivors Act “on the earliest practicable date,” which is November 24.

Kaplan said that Trump is, like he has been in practically every case as of late, refusing to turn over evidence that has been ordered to be turned over by the court.

Kaplan noted that Trump “remains hesitant to submit any materials in discovery.”

She said that Trump should be forced to sit for a deposition in which he would be questioned under oath, a potentially humiliating ordeal that would lead to the ex-revealing president’s damaging information. Being a civil case also means that Trump’s refusal to answer any question can be taken as an admission.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, to whom Kaplan addressed his letter, is presiding over the defamation lawsuit and had previously ordered the parties to communicate with one another. (They are unrelated, as far as we can tell.)

On August 11th, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba responded swiftly, saying that Carroll’s attorney “repeatedly mischaracterizes the discovery efforts that have been conducted by the parties to date.”

To make it look like Trump isn’t meeting his discovery commitments, Habba wrote, “the letter contains multiple misstatements.” “That is not the case at all.”

To withhold evidence from the public, Trump has repeatedly used the presidential seal and expired credentials, as shown by Habba’s letter. Trump’s character was attacked when he was in the White House, and Habba defended his use of “executive privilege” to withhold papers from Carroll.

The outcome of Carroll’s next lawsuit, which could be much more serious than the current defamation case, may be drastically different.

Trump has successfully used the Department of Justice to defend him in the ongoing court battle, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill for what is clearly a private dispute. However, he would be personally targeted by any rape victim case filed under New York law after he has left office.