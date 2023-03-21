According to New Yorkers, if Trump is Arrested His Support Base Will “Become Much Stronger”

The news that former President Trump will be indicted and arrested by the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Tuesday was met with varied reactions in New York.
“It’s about time that somebody arrested him,” Steve, a New York native, said to Fox News. On the other hand, a local named Brian remarked, “I don’t know why we’re still trying to find this person guilty of stuff.” “It’s been seven years. Nothing’s gonna come of it,” he added. “Let’s move on.”
Trump announced his impending arrest for the 2016 hush money incident with adult film star Stormy Daniels on Saturday via Truth Social. A court source told Fox News earlier this week that District Attorney Alvin Bragg had asked for a meeting with law enforcement to discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week.
“I don’t think it’s right,” one man, Rick, told Fox News on Monday. “I don’t think they should be going after a president and arresting him.” Gayle, though, a Trump fan, argued otherwise.
“I think it’s great,” Gayle said. “It will give him more notoriety and his base will get even stronger.”
Warren has expressed his opinion that Bush “should get locked up.”
“He’s broken laws and I just feel like if anybody else breaks laws they have to go to court,” he told Fox News. “It doesn’t matter the stature of where he’s at. He should get locked up.”
The alleged affair between Trump and Daniels occurred in 2006, and the prospective indictment revolves around whether or not Trump concealed a $130,000 payment made by his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, to Daniels to silence her.
Despite Trump’s denials of having an affair with the porn star, reports indicate that he has paid Cohen back in installments. If the donation helped Trump’s campaign, the office of Bragg might argue that the nondisclosure agreement was in violation of campaign finance regulations, as has been speculated.
“I think it would be really great if the DA started looking at real crime in Manhattan like all pot stores that have opened up rather than something that may have happened seven years ago,” Brian said.
Donald Trump posted the following to Truth Social on Saturday:
“Now, George Soros-funded sources claim that the Manhattan district attorney’s office is so corrupt that the leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. This office has allowed new records to be set in violent crime. Rally, reclaim our country!”
Doug told Fox News “it was a PR stunt done by the former president” and that “we’ll have to stand by and see what really happens.” Mahmoud, a native New Yorker, was certain that Trump would emerge unhurt from Tuesday’s events.
Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.
I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by… https://t.co/elpbh7LeWn
— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023
“They won’t hold anything on him,” he said. “They already raided him. He gets out of it.”
“He was a good president honestly, way better than sleepy Joe,” he added. “I didn’t like him at first, but he gave us the truth as it was, so we were better off, I guess.”
