Trump’s Russia Suit Against Clinton and Fbi is Dismissed

Trump’s assertions that Clinton and the FBI conspired to create the Russia investigation that overshadowed his administration were rejected by a federal court in Florida, who dismissed Trump’s case against his 2016 Democratic opponent.

Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a scathing judgement on Thursday, calling the March lawsuit filed by Trump “completely devoid of merit” and stating that many of the “characterizations of events are improbable.”

He rejected the notion that Trump had filed suit to right a real wrong, saying instead that “he is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto laying out his complaints against those that have opposed him, and this Court is not the appropriate platform.”

Clinton and some of her top aides were named as defendants in the complaint, along with former FBI Director James Comey and other FBI personnel involved in the investigation into whether Trump’s campaign collaborated with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

A well-connected Democratic lawyer who was recently acquitted on a charge of lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting in which he presented the bureau with information he wanted it to investigate is also named as a defendant, along with the founders of a political research firm that hired a former British spy to investigate ties between Trump and Russia.

The judge wrote that Trump’s accusations of a conspiracy against him were not supported by the evidence.

The Amended Complaint “seeks to compensate with length, exaggeration, and the settling of scores and grievances what it lacks in substance and legal basis,” Middlebrooks wrote.

The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded that there were problems with the way the FBI handled its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but that there was no proof that agency officials were motivated by political bias when they initiated the investigation.

Robert Mueller’s independent investigation revealed pervasive Russian intervention in the election and resulted in criminal indictments against nearly three dozen persons and businesses, but failed to show a criminal conspiracy with the Trump campaign.

Trump attorney Alina Habba said Friday that her client would challenge the termination.