Tucson Has An Interstate Closure, School Disruptions, And A Hazardous Spill One Day After The Crash

Officials anticipate that a dangerous incident that occurred on Interstate 10 on the southeast side of Tucson on Tuesday afternoon and resulted in the release of nitric acid will continue to cause backups in traffic on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred on Tuesday, February 14, and resulted in the shutdown of Interstate 10 between Kolb and Rita roads. The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a warning to motorists travelling in the region that they could anticipate interruptions on Wednesday morning.
As of early Wednesday morning, traffic in both directions at Kolb Road was still stopped because emergency crews were still working to clear the wreckage.
According to a news release issued by the state Department of Transportation on Wednesday morning, all traffic heading eastbound was required to exit at or before Kolb Road, while all traffic heading westbound was had to exit at or before Houghton Road.
At around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, an accident occurred on Interstate 10 close to Kolb Road involving a commercial truck that was transporting liquid nitric acid in a box trailer. The driver ended up passing away.
Nitric acid can be converted into ammonium nitrate, which is then utilised in the production of polymers and dyes in addition to being used in the production of fertilisers.
According to a report by the Associated Press, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes nitric acid as a highly corrosive liquid that is odourless and can emit yellow or red fumes. Nitric acid can also produce a pungent odour.
Nitric acid can cause irritation to the mucous membranes, eyes, and skin when it comes into contact with it. According to a study by the Associated Press (AP), depending on the dosage, it can also induce delayed pulmonary edoema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and tooth erosion.
There is currently no information available regarding the driver.
