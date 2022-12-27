Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 8: What Happened In The Previous Episode?

Tulsa King Season 1: The first season of the Paramount television show Tulsa King, which began in November 2022, is getting close to its conclusion. The show, which has a rating of 8.3 out of 10 on IMDB and is popular among viewers, stars Sylvester Stallone as the head of a mafia family.
The seventh and most current episode of the first season has just been broadcast, which has increased the level of suspense. The audience is currently waiting with bated breath for the eighth episode to be shown. When exactly will the eighth episode of the first season of Tulsa King be aired? Continue reading to find out more.
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date And Time
The ninth episode of the first season of Tulsa King will be broadcast on Paramount+ on January 1, 2023, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. Thankfully, Tulsa King maintains its ability to captivate viewers without taking any vacations, as the show airs new episodes on a weekly basis even though most other shows are on break throughout the winter holidays.
Following the publication of the episode that will air this week, there will be only two episodes left in the first season of the show, which is slated to have a total of ten episodes. In addition, the season is not available to stream on the cable network but is accessible exclusively through the streaming service Paramount+.
There are two distinct package options available when using the streaming service. The program that is funded by advertisements costs $4.99 per month, whereas the one that does not support advertisements costs $9.99 per month.
In addition, annual plans can be purchased for a fee of either $49.99 (advertising) or $99.99. (ads-free). For the first week, new subscribers do not have to pay anything to test out the Paramount+ service.
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 8 Promo
A preview of the next episode was shown during the mid-credits scene of the previous episode, which was provided by Paramount. Look at the advertisement at the bottom of the page. Because Bodhi has admitted that he has millions of money, which the mafia capo would like to take, it is possible that their relationship could change in the next episode. This would be owing to the fact that Bodhi admitted his wealth.
The decision that Dwight makes not to attend Pete’s funeral will also be shown in this episode. The plight of the Manfredi family in New York is something that we are able to keep an eye on. In recent episodes, Stacey has been shown to be descending into a downward spiral. However, it is possible that she is also taking the initiative and making surprising choices.
What Happened In The Previous Episode?
In the eighth episode, Goodie made the trip to Tulsa in an effort to bring Chickie and Dwight back together. Stacey found out through an informant that Groom had been murdered and that Dwight had been accused of doing the crime as a result. At that point, Dwight was confronted about the corruption, but he did not accept or deny its existence. The identity of the informant is eventually revealed to the public; she is the groom.
She searches Waltrip’s computer for evidence of the murder, but he suffocates her in the middle of her search. Dwight goes on a date with Margaret, the owner of the ranch, and the fact that the two appear to get along well lends credence to the notion that he has moved on from Stacey.
In a separate event, Bodhi stuns Dwight by disclosing that he has millions of dollars stowed away in undisclosed accounts and that he has stolen bitcoin from individuals who invested in bitcoin.
How Many Episodes Are There In Tulsa King Season 1?
There are a total of ten episodes included in the first season of Tulsa King. The first episode of the show aired on November 13, 2022, and since then, the producers have kept to a strict weekly schedule in which a new episode is broadcast every Sunday. It is projected that the season-ending episode will be released on January 15th, 2023.
Where Can I Watch Tulsa King Season 1?
It is not available anywhere else, not even on Tulsa King or Paramount Plus. The subsequent episode will become accessible on Paramount Plus at the time and date that has been indicated. The following instructions will show you how to watch Tulsa King no matter where you are. In the event that you do not currently have a Paramount+ subscription, you will need to acquire one in order to watch Tulsa King.
New subscribers to a streaming service are eligible for a free trial that lasts for seven days. After the trial, customers have the option of subscribing to either the $4.99/month ad-supported plan or the $9.99/month ad-free option.
