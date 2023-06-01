Tupac Shakur’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be Unveiled on June 7

26 years after the late rapper’s passing, Tupac Shakur will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On June 7, a ceremony honoring the hip-hop icon will take place on the famous Los Angeles sidewalk.

The rapper would receive the posthumous award, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed to the Los Angeles Times.

Shakur, a rapper from New York who will have the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame, had a significant impact on hip-hop, particularly the West Coast rap scene.

Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur will accept the award on his behalf at the official opening ceremony for the star.

The ceremony will be presided over by Los Angeles radio host Big Boy, and guest speakers Jamal Joseph and Allen Hughes will address.

Shakur, whose stage name was 2Pac, released his debut album in 1991. He later had hits with songs like California Love, All Eyez on Me, Changes, and I Ain’t Mad at Cha that helped him climb the charts.

He was shot four times in Las Vegas on September 13, 1996, and died at the age of 25.

A sample from Elton John’s Indian Sunset is included in his posthumous single Ghetto Gospel, which peaked at number one on the UK singles chart in 2004.

