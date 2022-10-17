Twista Net Worth: Is He Married & How Many Kids Does He Have?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Twista Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Twista Net Worth. More information about Twista’s money woes may be found here. Barry Sanders to his recent commercial success and Twista Net Worth are the subjects of much speculation. Twista’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Twista Early Life

On November 27, 1973, in the Windy City of Chicago, Carl Terrell Mitchell entered the world. His childhood home was in the K-Town section of West Garfield Park. At 12, he started writing raps.

From 1991 through 1999, Mitchell was married. A daughter followed after he and his ex-wife had a child. Twista and the GMG crew joined together with the Chicago Food Bank’s Produce mobile program to distribute food to the city’s hungry over the 2010 holiday season.

Twista Career

Mitchell began his career with the release of his debut album, titled “Runnin’ Off at da Mouth,” in 1992. In 1994, he planned to release “Resurrection,” his second studio album.

Unfortunately, the album was only released in Chicago, therefore it didn’t receive much attention outside of the Windy City. This was because of troubles with his record label at the time, Atlantic Records, and with marketing concerns with the album of the same name by fellow Chicago rapper Common.

Later, he collaborated with The Legendary Traxster and Cwal’s Do or Die on the smash tune “Po Pimp,” which he produced. Twista and some fellow Chicago emcees formed the Speedknot Mobstaz in 1998.

In 1998, they dropped their debut album, titled “Mobstability,” which was produced solely by The Legendary Traxster. Released in 2005, his album “The Day After” is a reflection on the aftermath of a catastrophic event.

Singles from the album included Mariah Carey’s collaborations “So Lonely,” “Girl Tonite,” and “Hit the Floor.”

A rework of Lil Reese’s 2013 single “Traffic” featured Twista. In the same year, he recorded and released Dark Horse, his ninth studio album. It was also said that he was close to securing a record deal with GOOD Music, the record label founded by Kanye West.

Twista Personal Life

Twista Net Worth

Net Worth: $7 Million Date of Birth: Nov 27, 1973 (48 years old) Gender: Male Profession: Record producer, Rapper Nationality: United States of America

In terms of wealth, American hip-hop singer Twista, better known by his stage name Twista net worth is $7 million. Twista, who began his career as Tung Twista, has released a number of studio albums since his debut in 1991.

When his third studio album, 2004’s “Adrenaline Rush,” debuted on the Billboard Hot 200, he finally became a household name. With the release of his second album, “Kamikaze,” he became an instant hit.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records from 1992, he was previously recognized as the world’s quickest rapper because of his ability to correctly articulate 598 syllables in just 55 seconds.

Runnin’ Off at da Mouth, his debut album, marked the beginning of his musical career (under his former stage name Tung Twista). The single “Po Pimp,” which he recorded with Chicago producer The Legendary Traxter and Cwal’s Do or Die, was a success for him in 1996.

Adrenaline Rush, Cwal’s debut album, peaked at #77 on the Billboard Hot 200 and landed him a record deal with Atlantic Records. The first song from Twista’s eighth studio album, The Perfect Storm, features fellow rapper Chris Brown.

Twista appeared on Lady Gaga’s album ARTPOP in 2013, after first appearing on a remix of Lil Reese’s song Traffic. Davy Easterling, Twista’s bodyguard, was tragically murdered in 2014 by a man who shot him and slashed his neck.

