Twitter And Elon Musk Haven’t Settled Their Lawsuit

Two individuals familiar with the dispute told Reuters on Wednesday that Elon Musk and Twitter have not yet struck an agreement to halt the litigation and pave the way for the world’s wealthiest person to finalize his $44-billion bid for the social media network.

Someone advised, “Keep an eye on the docket.”

Twitter’s legal team and Musk’s legal team gave an update to the court supervising the dispute on Tuesday in an effort to overcome mutual hostility and identify a method for finalizing the agreement.

On Thursday, October 11, in Austin, Texas, Musk will be deposed.

A second insider confirmed that this was the critical juncture.

According to a court document made public on Wednesday, Musk postponed a deposition in late September, citing worries about a Twitter attorney’s probable exposure to someone who eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

Musk, who is also CEO of electric car producer Tesla, announced his withdrawal from the April takeover deal in July after discovering Twitter had allegedly deceived him about the number of false accounts, among other accusations.