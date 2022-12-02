Twitter Removes Kanye’s Account Once More For Breaking The Rules

Kanye West‘s Twitter account was suspended once more on Friday, just two months after it had been reinstated since the rapper’s tweets were found to be in violation of the terms and conditions that govern the social media network.
The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, who describes himself as an absolutist proponent of free speech, expressed his delight in October at the rapper’s return to the network under his new stage name, Ye.
In his latest tweet late on Thursday, Musk said “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”
Late on Thursday night, Twitter also limited access to one of Ye’s tweets. Following Musk’s response to a person on Twitter who requested that “Elon Fix Kanye Please,” the account in question was disabled within the hour.
A request for comment was sent to Twitter, but the company did not immediately answer.
Before the completion of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media site, Twitter has already reinstated the rapper’s account. However, in a later statement, he made it clear that he did not play any part in Ye’s return to Twitter.
