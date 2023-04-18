Two Accused With Murder After Columbia Apartment Complex Body Finds

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Columbia a little more than a week ago. On Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said that two men have been charged with murder.
The sheriff’s office said in a news statement that Daniel Goodwin Jr., 30, and Andre Daniels Jr., 27, were arrested after the April 8 shooting at the apartment complex in the 1200 block of Metze Road. Jail records show that both of them are charged with murder, and Goodwin is also charged with having a gun during a violent crime.
The release says that on the morning of April 8, officers were called to an apartment complex near where Broad River Road and St. Andrews Road meet. There had been a shooting there.
The sheriff’s office said that deputies found the man face down in the hallway of one of the apartment buildings. He had been shot several times in the upper body. The victim was taken to a hospital in the area, where he died, the report said.
On Monday, the Richland County Coroner’s Office told the public that the person who died was 40-year-old Columbia citizen Travis D. Taylor.
What Caused the Killing?
During the investigation, officers found out that Goodwin, Daniels, and Taylor were all at the same two nightclubs before the shooting, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies are still trying to figure out what caused the killing and why it happened.
Jail records show that Goodwin was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on April 11, and Daniels was arrested on Monday.
The tweet below verifies the news:
The 39-year-old victim was found face down and had been shot several times in the upper body, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. https://t.co/raBD21GxRU
— The State Newspaper (@thestate) April 18, 2023
At the time of the killing, Goodwin was free on bond after being arrested in Orangeburg County in 2019 on a murder charge.
Orangeburg County court records show that Goodwin is also being charged with armed robbery, high and aggravated assault and battery, and criminal plot. All of these charges come from the same 2019 arrest.
“When we talk about catch-and-release, this is the worst-case scenario,” “Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “A murderer got away, only to kill again. This person would still be living if Daniels had stayed in jail.
Richland County court records show that Goodwin wasn’t given a bond for the new charges. The Richland County court will see the Harleyville citizen again on May 26.
Daniels is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where jail records show he is being held without bond.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- After the Shooting at a Gurdwara in California, 17 Guys Were Arrested With Machine Guns and Ak-47s
- Chinese ‘Police Station’ Allegedly Operated by Two People in New York City