Two Are Detained After A Man From Tamarac Who Went Missing Is Discovered Dead

In connection with the murder of a guy who vanished from Tamarac in late January, two individuals have been detained.
Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and the BSO Missing Persons Unit said that on January 25, when a family member reported Gianni Coto, 28, missing, a missing persons news release was issued for him. He was last saw on Saturday, January 21, close to the Tamarac neighborhood’s 8900 block of Northwest 77th Court.
Detectives discovered via their investigation that on January 21, Coto visited the home of his estranged wife, Trinity Bownes. Investigators claim that Coto and Bownes got into a fight while in the house, and that Coto was eventually fatally stabbed. Additionally present at the house, Brandon Jenkins became engaged in the incident. Coto was slain, and his bones were interred in Indian River County west of State Road 60.
BSO detectives discovered Coto’s body on January 30, with the help of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. His body parts were taken for an autopsy to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s (ME) Office.
Detectives secured arrest warrants for the two suspects on February 1st, 2023. On February 3, the Clarksville Police Department arrested Jenkins in Tennessee; over the weekend, Bownes surrendered to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office in California.
It is anticipated that both suspects will be extradited to Broward County to stand trial for first-degree murder and evidence tampering.
The event is still under investigation, according to the BSO.
