Two Armed Robberies At A West Seattle Strip Mall Occurred In 8 Days

In just eight days, there have been two armed robberies at a strip mall in West Seattle off 35th Avenue.
The first incident occurred on February 18 when three individuals held a worker at gunpoint in the Global Smoke and Vape store while stealing hundreds of dollars and merchandise.
The proprietors of A Pizza Mart, which is located directly across from the smoke store, had a man draw a gun on a registered employee on Sunday night. At first, they believed he was a client picking up a takeout order.
Mall Was Never Robbed For The Last 25 Years
“So, just as my son was asking the man for his order, the man drew a gun on him. KIRO 7 was informed by one of the owners that “and then we know he (is a) robber.”
She claims that in their 25 years working there, they had never been robbed before. While being grateful that nobody was wounded, she claims that the incident still occupies a lot of her thoughts.
“We are undoubtedly concerned. I have trouble falling asleep. I continue to reflect on it. What will we do if something happens? It was her.
She claims that as soon as feasible, security cameras will be installed inside the eatery. She is concerned that the region is not as secure as it formerly was.
So whether it’s the same individuals or different, she said, “it makes us more afraid since it’s in this neighborhood.”
The proprietors of the shops in this strip mall claim that the neighborhood needs a stronger police presence. In this manner, a sense of security may be created.
Nevertheless, Mike Campbell, a co-owner of The Missing Piece Gaming Café, thinks that keeping the neighborhood safe isn’t the only option.
Anything that would help these folks avoid being in a position where they would need to rob establishments, Campbell added, would be considered a preventative approach.
The Seattle Police Department has been contacted by KIRO7 regarding the robbery and any information on a possible suspect. We are awaiting a response.
