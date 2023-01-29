Two Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Clarksville

Two people have been taken into custody by the Clarksville police department in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at the Dodge’s Store located on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Jarlen Corbin, 29, was shot just before 5 a.m. and rushed to Tennova Health, but he was unable to recover from his injuries and passed away there. The victim has been identified as having been from Clarksville.
Maleike Hamlin, age 28, and Otis Barnes, age 21, both of Clarksville, were also injured in the incident and were initially transported to Tennova by a private vehicle before being moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Hamlin and Barnes were reportedly taken to the hospital, treated, and then released before being arrested and placed into the Montgomery County Jail on homicide charges, according to the Clarksville police.
According to a press release, the investigation is still on, and additional charges may be forthcoming.
