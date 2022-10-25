Two Arrests Made After Jane Doe Found Burned On Antioch Trail

Jane Doe, whose charred body was discovered last week along a trail in Antioch, has been identified by authorities.

Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using dental data. Two suspects in Sharlman’s murder have been arrested. Both suspects are being detained by law enforcement.

At 5:36 a.m. on October 17, 2018, police in Antioch discovered Sharlman’s body. A female body was reported to be on fire on the trail north of Lopez Drive.

Last week, police in Antioch released images of jewelry discovered near the body, along with other details.

Police have stated that an investigation is now underway but that no further details will be given. Contact Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov or (925) 779-6890 if you have any information that may help police solve the mystery of Sharlman’s death. The keyword ANTIOCH can be used to send a text message with anonymous tips to the number 274637.