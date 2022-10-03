Two Bend Males Shot Late At Night In Ne Bend; Both Are Stable

Police reported that two men from Bend were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend after being shot late Saturday night after a disagreement at a home in northeast Bend.

The incident, which was reported at 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Northeast Otelah Place, was located close to Purcell Boulevard, but few information have been made public.

When police arrived, they discovered two men, aged 27 and 53, “with gunshot wounds related to a fight,” as Sheila Miller, the communications manager for the Bend Police Department, put it in a brief news release.

Bend Fire & Rescue sent an ambulance to St. Charles Bend to treat the two guys.

Miller first stated in a press release that “this remains an active inquiry and no charges have been filed.”

The latest information, when it becomes available from the authorities, will be made available here.