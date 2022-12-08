Two Bodies Were Discovered At A Multi-million Dollar Mansion In Madera

A spokeswoman for the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening that investigators are looking into the possibility of a murder-suicide took place at a $3.5 million property located on Avenue 12 in a remote part of the county.
At approximately one in the afternoon, deputies went to a house in the 33000 block of Avenue 12, which is located between Highway 99 and Madera Ranchos. Inside the house, they found the remains of two people.
The spokeswoman, Kayla Gates, confirmed that one of the victims was a resident of the home; however, she did not disclose the gender of either person or provide any more information about them.
After making the grisly find, the investigators spent hours searching the residence thoroughly.
Detectives combed through home for hours after gruesome discovery. https://t.co/Rt92ZyHaJG
— Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) December 7, 2022
The house and all of the outbuildings, in addition to about 70 acres covered with almond trees, are all up for sale.
A woman who was present and introduced herself as a relative of someone who lived at the residence declined to comment. She identified herself as being at the scene.
Sheriff Tyson Pogue has said that he will supply further information on Wednesday morning.
