Two Charged With Kidnapping After Lowell Man Found Dead In Their Home

As a result of the discovery of a man’s dead body inside their home by police, two Lowell residents have been charged with kidnapping.
Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, have been charged after officers entered their Coburn Street home on Friday and discovered the dead body of a 37-year-old Lowell man, according to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.
The body was found by Lowell Police as they followed up on a well-being check, according to the district attorney’s office. Investigators came to the conclusion that the man had been restrained at some point in their home based on evidence found there.
According to the DA’s office, the death is seen as suspicious due to the location and state of the body.
A local resident named Grace Normandie told Boston 25 News reporter Brea Douglas that she is not surprised by the upsetting incident. Normandie says it’s just another day. She is attempting to flee a city.
Although it is nerve-wracking, Normandie stated, “I don’t feel shocked. I feel like it has always been around me.” “Lowell is constantly in ruins.
As soon as I can leave Lowell, that is always going to be my goal because I constantly feel like it is not a good location to live or raise my children.
On Monday, the Lowell District Court will have an arraignment for Michael Burke and Samantha Perry.
The inquiry is being supported by personnel from the Massachusetts State Police, Lowell Police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
