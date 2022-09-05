Two Dead, 10 Injured in Virginia and South Carolina Shootings

BrittanyDaily news

At least two individuals were killed and ten more injured early on Sunday morning as a result of mass shootings in Norfolk, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The significance: Several recent high-profile mass shootings in the United States have refocused national attention on the issue of gun violence. These shootings have taken place in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Highland Park, Illinois.

Two Dead, 10 Injured in Virginia and South Carolina Shootings
Two Dead, 10 Injured in Virginia and South Carolina Shootings

There has been bipartisan support for passing the most major federal gun regulation in in three decades in response to the shootings, and the House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into weapons manufacturers.

At 12 a.m. on a Sunday, police in Norfolk were called to a gunshot. The news release states that when they arrived, they found seven victims with gunshot wounds.

The news announcement stated that two of the victims, Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19, had passed away as a result of their wounds.

The university acknowledged in a tweet on Sunday that several of the dead were NSU students.

The Post and Courier cited a police incident report saying that two Charleston police officers “saw a shooting occur in a big crowd” in downtown Charleston shortly before 1am on Sunday.

The Charleston Police Department has confirmed to Axios that five persons were shot and are currently receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries at area hospitals.

A police spokeswoman further clarified that a sixth individual was first reported wounded by gunfire but was later determined to have been hurt when they fell during the chaos.

A police official said that multiple persons had been detained and two of them had been charged with illegal possession of firearms.

Related Posts

Californian Charged With Attempted Murder in Waikloa Stabbing

Californian Charged With Attempted Murder in Waikloa Stabbing

September 5, 2022
Forecasters Predict a Longer, Hotter Heat Wave in California

Forecasters Predict a Longer, Hotter Heat Wave in California

September 5, 2022
Over a Dozen States Could Follow California's Electric Car Mandate

Over a Dozen States Could Follow California’s Electric Car Mandate

September 5, 2022
Ohio Dad Charged With Homicide After Leaving 1-year-old in Hot Car

Ohio Dad Charged With Homicide After Leaving 1-year-old in Hot Car

September 5, 2022
At least two people were murdered and one was injured on the west side of Birmingham on Saturday when someone let loose with at least a dozen gunshots.

2 Shot Dead, 1 Wounded in Birmingham’s Elyton Village

September 5, 2022
On Saturday, authorities confirmed the safe landing of a jet that had been circling over northern Mississippi after the pilot reportedly threatened to crash into a Walmart.

Man Who Threatened to Crash Stolen Jet Into Walmart Was Unlicensed

September 5, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.