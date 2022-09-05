Two Dead, 10 Injured in Virginia and South Carolina Shootings

At least two individuals were killed and ten more injured early on Sunday morning as a result of mass shootings in Norfolk, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The significance: Several recent high-profile mass shootings in the United States have refocused national attention on the issue of gun violence. These shootings have taken place in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Highland Park, Illinois.

There has been bipartisan support for passing the most major federal gun regulation in in three decades in response to the shootings, and the House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into weapons manufacturers.

At 12 a.m. on a Sunday, police in Norfolk were called to a gunshot. The news release states that when they arrived, they found seven victims with gunshot wounds.

The news announcement stated that two of the victims, Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19, had passed away as a result of their wounds.

The university acknowledged in a tweet on Sunday that several of the dead were NSU students.

The Post and Courier cited a police incident report saying that two Charleston police officers “saw a shooting occur in a big crowd” in downtown Charleston shortly before 1am on Sunday.

The Charleston Police Department has confirmed to Axios that five persons were shot and are currently receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries at area hospitals.

A police spokeswoman further clarified that a sixth individual was first reported wounded by gunfire but was later determined to have been hurt when they fell during the chaos.

A police official said that multiple persons had been detained and two of them had been charged with illegal possession of firearms.