Two Distinct Penalties For Brothers Were Given Friday In Court

South Dakota: For their involvement in a kidnapping and assault in 2019, two brothers were sentenced in federal court on Friday.
Jessie and Dustin Sierra were found guilty of kidnapping and domestic violence committed against a young woman on the Pine Ridge reservation in July 2019 in October 2022.
Jesse, 37, received two life terms, one for aggravated sexual abuse and the other for kidnapping. In addition, he was given 10-year terms for the following three offenses: assault, strangulation of a dating partner, and interstate domestic abuse.
Jesse’s lawyer said at the sentencing that the victim has moved on and is strong and that Jesse should have received no more than 18 years.
Jesse and his family also testified in court.
Judge Daneta Wollmann declared after hearing everyone’s testimony that Jesse was furious and that he never once admitted guilt or expressed regret.
For helping Jesse, 38-year-old Dustin received a sentence of 10 years and a month for kidnapping and ten years for interstate domestic violence, all of which must be served consecutively.
Additionally, Wollmann heard statements from Dustin’s family. Dustin said he accepted any sentence the court judged appropriate and felt horrible for his role in the incident.
After learning that he had taken responsibility for his part, Wollmann claimed that she had decreased his sentence.
