Two Madison Women Are Accused In The Cop City Incident In Atlanta

Following the attack on a prospective police training centre in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend, over two dozen people—including two women from Madison—have been charged with domestic terrorism.
Along with the other 21 suspects detained in connection with the assault on Sunday night, Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner were arraigned in a DeKalb County (Ga.) courthouse on Tuesday.
Martin, 22, and Meissner, 19, are charged with participating in a gang of aggressive protesters who set fire to at least one piece of construction equipment and wrecked others. The Atlanta Police Department has released video that appears to show protesters wearing all black and pyrotechnics going off.
Protestors Threw Stones And Molotov Bombs AT The Police
The protesters can be seen throwing rocks and Molotov bombs at the police all throughout the video.
Judge Anna W. Davis mandated that Martin and Meissner be kept without bond during their arraignment on Tuesday.
Suspects charged with domestic terrorism in #Atlanta over the March 5 ambush attack on police: https://t.co/43uztHJOzD
Kayley Meissner (b. April 2003), of Madison, Wisc.https://t.co/azWZsjdLp3
Samuel Ward (b. Feb. 1997), of Mesa, Ariz.https://t.co/rdxHkPkyG5 pic.twitter.com/FS1B1bbhPT
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023
She refused bond for numerous defendants, according to NBC15 News’ sister station WANF in Atlanta, citing a lack of local links as posing a flight risk and a considerable danger to the community based on the events that occurred Sunday.
Authorities claim that a group of violent agitators attacked police officers and construction equipment in unison while disguising their actions as a peaceful demonstration against the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
Also Check:
- Legalization Of Marijuana Moves Backward Significantly
- Los Angeles Police Have Confirmed The Death Of A Suspect During An Altercation That Left Three Officers Injured
They dressed in all black, went into the construction zone, and started hurling Molotov cocktails, big boulders, bricks, and pyrotechnics towards the police. Authorities apprehended 35 persons during the incident; 12 of them were later released.
Only two of the 23 people the Atlanta Police Department reported as being detained in connection with the event had addresses in Georgia. The remaining people came from 14 other states, France, and Canada.
In an exclusive interview with WANF, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr refrained from blaming any particular organisation, such as Antifa, but did describe the perpetrators as “a well-organized nationwide gang. There is no question in my mind.
Martin and Meissner’s cases have not been given a new court date. Carr pointed out that no specific date has been set for the prosecution of any of these defendants.
Since December, 18 more people have faced domestic terrorism charges related to the protests against the training centre. No more court hearings have been scheduled for any of those accused, Carr continued.
You can follow our facebook page for more related articles and latest news.