Two Maine Women Lost And Stuck In A Snow-covered SUV For Days

Until search teams this week discovered them safe, two Maine ladies had been imprisoned in a snow-covered Car for days as the temperature dropped to -15 degrees.
According to Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan, Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bussell were travelling to the Maine Mall on February 21 from their home in Topsham, Maine, which is roughly 30 miles away.
The women were driving a red 2012 Jeep Compass when they became disoriented and the target of a missing vulnerable adult alert. The women were forced to spend several nights inside the truck until the SUV eventually became trapped in thick snow.
While the women made stops along the way, officials were able to trace the movement of their cell phones and obtain videos from nearby businesses.
The women were discovered inside the SUV on a road that hadn’t been ploughed on Sunday by a warden from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.
They were escorted to a hospital to be examined by a doctor. Bussell returned home Sunday night after being discharged from the hospital. Pushard was still receiving medical care as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Hagan.
What Happened To Women?
According to Hagan, the women called their family on February 21 at 2:30 p.m. to let them know they were missing.
He responded, “They were down in Massachusetts. They were reportedly turned around by the family and were now travelling northward.
They got directions from several individuals along the route, including a man who helped them when they ran out of gas and a police officer in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Before their phone died, they also called the police dispatch centre.
They eventually ran across a member of the New Hampshire state police, who instructed them to follow him onto I-95, according to Hagan.
But, the family notified Topsham police on the morning of February 22 when the women still hadn’t returned home.
According to Hagan, Topsham police called New Hampshire authorities, who used a phone ping to determine that the women were close to the town of Candia. The women, who authorities claimed had intellectual problems, were the subject of a missing vulnerable adult notice from the New Hampshire State Police.
