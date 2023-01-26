Two Males Are Wanted By The Police In Connection With The Rape Of A Kid

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – On January 24, arrest warrants were issued for two individuals who were wanted for sexual assault. Both men were last seen in the area of.
DeMarcus June, 43, and Devin Akins, 30, are suspected of raping a kid who was 13 years old, as stated by the Shreveport Police Department. An official at the school who was concerned about the situation reported it.
The arrest warrant that has been issued for June is for one crime of rape in the first degree.
Atkins has been charged with one crime of rape in the first degree, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Please contact the Shreveport Police Department at the number 318-673-7300 #3 if you have any information on the whereabouts of these potentially lethal individuals. Contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at the following number: 318-673-7373 if you wish to provide information without revealing your identity.
Because of the rules that have been passed in the state of Louisiana in relation to the distribution of mugshots, we are compelled to remind everyone that all suspects are innocent until they are found to be guilty.
Read Next: