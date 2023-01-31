Two Men Arrested Over Murder Of Ashley Dale Who Was Woman Shot In Her Garden

A woman who was shot in her backyard was killed, and two men have been prosecuted. Just before 1:00 BST on August 21, Ashley Dale, 28, was discovered bleeding from a gunshot wound outside her home in Liverpool’s Old Swan neighborhood.
She later passed away in a hospital.
Both Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road in Roby, and James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road in Huyton, have been charged with murder and intentionally possessing a firearm.
They have an appearance scheduled in Wirral Adult Remand Court.
A 25-year-old St Helens man who was previously detained on suspicion of aiding an offender is still being held, according to police.
It’s unlikely that Ms. Dale, a Knowsley Council environmental health officer, was the shooting’s intended target.
In Liverpool last year, three people were shot to death in a week; her death was one of them.
On August 22, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed in her Dovecot home, while Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot and killed in Dingle six days earlier.
