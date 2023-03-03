Two Men Killed A Bald Eagle In Nebraska Because They Wanted To Eat It

Two guys are accused of killing a bald eagle on Tuesday near Stanton, Nebraska, with the intention of cooking and eating it. They are charged with a crime.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news statement on Tuesday that the two suspects, Honduran nationals Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, both 20 years old, were accused of illegally possessing an eagle. Hernandez-Tziquin was also issued a ticket for driving without a licence.
Deputies made contact with the two guys and discovered them with a dead North American Bald Eagle after they went to a complaint of a car in a field near the Wood Duck Recreation Area on Tuesday at 4 p.m. local time, according to the sheriff’s office.
Men Used Gun To Take Down The Eagle
The two had shot and killed a protected national bird in that area, according to the sheriff’s office, and they had said they intended to prepare and consume the bird.
The sheriff’s office reported that the gun used to kill the eagle was seized, and the body of the bird was given to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 protects bald eagles and forbids anybody from shooting or killing them, including their parts, nests, or eggs, without a permit from the Secretary of the Interior.
According to the sheriff’s office, more serious charges could be brought as the investigation goes on.
