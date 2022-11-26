Two Men Were Shot In Greenville Mall

According to the Greenville Police Department, two males were shot on Friday evening inside the Greenville Mall, and they are currently recovering in the hospital.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., according to Officer Scott Venable, who spoke with Justin Lundy of WITN, two men were shot inside the mall near the American Eagle. Their wounds do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
The authorities have stated that they are relying on preliminary information and that they would not confirm whether or whether there is more than one suspect. The investigation into what happened reportedly required the mall to be evacuated.
On Friday evening, during a press conference, the police underlined that they do not believe this was an act of random violence. It was related to an argument that took place in the shopping center.
The investigation being conducted by the police requires the use of footage captured by security cameras.
At approximately 6:45 p.m., Justin Lundy had a conversation with authorities who confirmed that bullets were fired inside the mall.
We are currently working to acquire additional information and will provide it to you as it becomes available.
