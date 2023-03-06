Two Newton Policemen Were Attacked After Responding To A 911 Call

The Newton police department said that two officers who went to a 911 call Saturday night were attacked and are now getting better.
Officers were sent to the apartment building on Watertown Street around 10 p.m. because of a report of domestic violence. Police say that the suspect, who was “aggressive and out of control,” ran into an apartment and then started fighting with the officers.
When the police told the suspect he was being arrested, the alleged attacker got up on the bed to try to get away from them.
Suspect Was Handcuffed
Police say that the suspect tried to take their service weapons and that during the fight that followed, he punched two officers in the back of the head. Newton PD says that one of the blows briefly knocked an officer out of consciousness. Officers were eventually able to stop the aggressive suspect and put them in jail.
Even though he was handcuffed, the suspect tried to get away from the police. He was able to grab a gun and try to take it away.
Both of the hurt officers were taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital so they could be checked out. The police officer who was knocked out got a concussion. Both officers have been let go and say they are “sore,” but they are getting better.
The suspect is being charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, two counts of trying to disarm an officer, and one count of resisting arrest.
Police say they knew the suspect and that he has a history with law enforcement that includes attacking police officers in the past.
“This event shows that police officers are in danger every day. The Newton Police Department said in a statement that officers go to every call and put their lives at risk to protect victims and the community. “We won’t stand for attacks on police officers, and we want justice for both the people who were hurt and our officers.” We’re thinking about our officers and hoping they get well soon.
Due to the law, the suspect’s name has not been made public.
