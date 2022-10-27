Two Ohio Fishermen Accused Of Cheating Plead Not Guilty

Two men have pleaded not guilty to allegations of cheating in an Ohio fishing event.

Both Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky have been charged with several crimes, including forgery, attempted grand theft, and possession of criminal instruments, as well as the misdemeanor of unauthorized possession of wild animals. CNN has contacted their legal team for comment.

The men are accused of cheating in a fishing event on the Lake Erie Walleye Trail at the end of September when it was revealed that their fish had been stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets. They would have won over $29,000 if they had been crowned the winners of the contest.

When the team’s fish at the Cleveland championship weighed over double what was predicted, the tournament director became suspicious and told CNN as much. Several videos that have since gone viral show the moment the director allegedly found the trickery, in which he slices open the fish with a knife and removes what he claims to be a lead ball.

According to a press statement issued by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, Runyan and Cominsky risk up to 12 months in prison and up to $2,500 in penalties if convicted of the charges.

If found guilty of the misdemeanor offense, the men may spend up to 30 days in jail and pay a maximum fine of $250.

Both males were able to pay the $2,500 bond and are free to go.

They have a hearing on the morning of November 9th.