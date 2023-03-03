Two People Are Detained By The US For Smuggling Aviation Technology To Russia

In the US state of Kansas, two individuals have been detained on suspicion of smuggling Russian aircraft technology.
The KanRus Trade Corporation was owned and run by Douglas Robertson, 55, and Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, 59.
According to the US Department of Justice, the two planned to circumvent US export regulations in order to sell sophisticated aviation equipment to Russia.
They risk up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of illegally exporting regulated items.
They are also accused of plotting, filing false electronic export information, misrepresenting that information, and smuggling items that are against US law.
The two, according to prosecutors, have been trying to get around US export rules since 2020 by lying about the value and final destination of packages and sending them through other nations.
According to the justice department, they obtained avionics equipment for repair in the US between November 2020 and February 2021, including a computer processor with a sticker for Russia’s covert security service.
According to the justice department, Mr. Buyanovsky and Mr. Robertson utilised a forged invoice to claim Germany as the equipment’s final destination.
Additionally, it is claimed that the accused sent avionics equipment to Russia illegally through Armenia and Cyprus without the required authorizations.
A division of the justice department tasked with upholding sanctions imposed on the Russian government during its invasion of Ukraine conducted the investigation.
