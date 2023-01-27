Two People Have Been Arrested In Connection With The Death Of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-ortiz

Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who was 11 years old at the time of her death, was killed when she was walking back to her home in Syracuse from a corner store in which she had purchased milk for her family. Two persons have been arrested in connection with her murder.
According to the documents from the local jail, Dahviere R. Griswold, age 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, age 18, both of Syracuse, were taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.
William Fitzpatrick, the district attorney for Onondaga County, stated during a news conference on Thursday that there is one additional suspect who is 16 years old. The adolescent is a resident of a “non-secure facility” located north of New York City, and according to what he stated, the kid is aware that “we are coming to chat with him.” He added that the youngster is originally from Syracuse and that he was on vacation the day that Brexialee was murdered.
At the news conference, Chief of Police Joseph Cecile of the Syracuse Police Department stated that the adolescent is “by no means unknown to us and by no means at large.”
After Brexialee’s passing, the three were recognised “immediately,” according to Fitzpatrick’s statement. According to Cecile, the vehicle that can be seen being stolen on surveillance tape was later recovered because it had been ditched.
Cecile believes that all three of the suspects fired their weapons after exiting the vehicle.
On Wednesday, the arrests were discussed with Brexialee’s family during a visit from the police chief, the district attorney, and Mayor Ben Walsh of Syracuse.
“We have them,” Fitzpatrick reported to Brexialee’s mother, according to Brexialee. We were able to get them.
Griswold and Patterson were both charged with second-degree murder, as well as attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm for the second degree. They are currently being detained at the jail of the Justice Center.
online at Syracuse.com | The murder accusation against the two was confirmed to have been brought by a source to The Post-Standard on Thursday morning. Brexialee was the victim in this case. At a press conference held at 10:00 in the morning, the Syracuse Police Department disclosed the arrests.
On January 16, someone opened fire on Brexialee as she was strolling along Oakwood Avenue. She was struck and killed in the neighbourhood where she lived. A man in his 19th year was also struck, but he managed to survive.
According to Fitzpatrick, there is “every reason to think” that the 19-year-old guy was the intended victim of the attack.
According to the statements made by her family in her obituary, she will be remembered as everyone’s cheerleader, best friend, and as someone who was willing to assist anyone in need. They stated that she looked out for her sisters, enjoyed spending time with her family, was a good cook, and laughed with all of her heart.
